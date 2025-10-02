Former Warrior eCommerce head launches agency to help brands ‘win on Amazon’

Rob Powell (l), Adam Aubrey (m) and Duncan Colman (r) have launched specialist marketplace agency Primo.

Leeds-based Primo will provide end-to-end marketplace services, combining eCommerce strategy, marketing expertise, and performance insights to drive measurable growth for brands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

eCommerce expert Adam Aubrey has joined forces with agency veterans Rob Powell and Duncan Colman to launch Primo, a specialist marketplace agency.

Primo will help FMCG, health and nutrition brands navigate Amazon and other online marketplaces, providing strategies to simplify complex platforms and deliver measurable growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The “marketplace specialists” will provide end-to-end marketplace solutions, including full Amazon account management, strategy development, vendor negotiations and hands-on training to accelerate brand growth across online marketplaces.

The Leeds-based agency was founded by Aubrey, former Head of eCommerce at sports nutrition brand Warrior, with the backing of Powell and Colman, who bring decades of combined marketing and agency experience.

During more than five years at Warrior, Aubrey oversaw rapid growth, taking the brand to the number two sports nutrition position on Amazon UK, securing number one rankings for its Creatine and Whey products, and propelling Warrior into the top five FMCG businesses on TikTok Shop within 12 months.

Commenting on the launch, Aubrey said: “Warrior was an incredible journey, but I knew I wanted to take what I’d learned and scale it across multiple brands. After a chance conversation with Rob, the idea for Primo was born and quickly became a reality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Powell said: “Adam had been a client at Warrior for around five years, and during that time the working relationship was excellent. I saw first-hand how he took accountability, built and led an amazing team, and consistently delivered results.

“I’ve met many people in business over the years, but very few of Adam’s calibre. I’m a big believer in the power of people, so when the opportunity arose to work with him, it was simply too good to miss.”

The first few months of trading have already exceeded expectations, with several significant client wins set to be announced soon.

Colman added: “After more than a decade scaling Spike, this felt like the perfect moment to expand into a new area that complements our existing agency. I’m passionate about helping brands grow through eCommerce, and Primo is an exciting way to do that in the marketplace sector. We’re already seeing early success, and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the agency’s early momentum, Primo is expanding its team and is actively recruiting to support further growth. Interested candidates can apply via the website: www.primomarketplace.com