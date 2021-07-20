Former Pizza Express in heart of Leeds is turned into co-working space

Spacemade has launched its Leeds coiworking space in a former Pizza Express

Spacemade, which works with building owners to design new flexible workspaces, has launched its co-working space at Park House in Leeds to meet the soaring demand for flexible workspaces.

The 4,000 sq ft space, which was formerly a Pizza Express has been transformed into a modern co-working hub for businesses, entrepreneurs and remote workers.

The new location will also be home to the coffee roasters and Italian eatery, La Bottega Milanese. The coffee shop will be open to the public as well as those who work at Park House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building has “Zoom rooms”, contactless entry and exit points, sanitisation stations and workplace distancing.

There are hot desks, fixed desks and a centralised workstation area as well as seven breakout meeting rooms, an informal lounge area, private work pods and work booths.

Jonny Rosenblatt, co-founder of Spacemade, said: “In the last year, it has become abundantly clear that people’s working patterns have evolved. Flexibility is paramount and our spaces are designed to help companies and their employees with their new hybrid working schedules. This collaborative and innovative space is designed for people who want a flexible working option in the heart of town.”