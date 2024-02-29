Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice receives £3,000 from local homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice is dedicated to taking care of children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire. They support children and families by delivering pioneering care through counselling, memory making, hydrotherapy, and respite care.

Research has found that almost 50,000 children and young people aged 19 and under in the UK are living with a life-limiting condition and may need palliative care. Each year, the charity needs £5.5 million to provide the services that children and families need, but only 10 percent of this is received from government funding. Therefore, corporate support and donations are vital to keeping the hospice services available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funds donated by Barratt Developments Yorkshire West will sponsor Forget Me Not’s Olympics Carry the Torch 2024 School Campaign, encouraging schools in West Yorkshire to complete a sponsored mile and take part in Olympic-themed activities. The money raised from this campaign will help fund the charity’s important work for children and their families.

Forget Me Not Children's Hospice receives £3,000 from Barratt Developments Yorkshire West

Alex Chanteleau, Regional Fundraiser and Schools Campaign Lead from Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, said: “We’re so grateful for this generous donation from Barratt Developments Yorkshire West and welcome sponsorship of our Olympics Carry The Torch 2024 School Campaign.

“The donation will allow us to have a successful launch of the campaign and target as many schools in West Yorkshire as possible to take part ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer. We can’t thank Barratt Developments enough for the impact that this donation will have on being able to continue providing our vital services to those in need.”

Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, commented: “The Forget Me Not Olympics Carry the Torch 2024 School Campaign is a fantastic initiative. Ahead of the Olympic Games this summer, it’s going to give schools and their pupils an opportunity to learn about the sports and the host country, as well as take part in a sponsored activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Most importantly, this campaign will raise essential funds for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice to keep running throughout 2024 and beyond. We’re really proud to be sponsors of this new campaign, and we look forward to hearing more about the schools taking part and the money raised.”

For more information about Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, please visit their web page: https://www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/