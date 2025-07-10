Forge New Homes and If Collective collaborate on forward thinking website

Forge New Homes has launched an update to its website – an engaging platform designed not only to showcase its growing portfolio of homes across the North and Midlands, but also to share interior and local lifestyle guides.

The ‘profit with purpose’ housebuilder, founded in 2019 to offer accessible and affordable homes, has launched the site to redefine how homebuilders communicate with customers online.

Created by Sheffield-based design studio If Collective, the website reflects Forge’s shift into its next phase of growth. Moving beyond its debut development, Forge needed a digital presence that would evolve with its brand and bring its expanding pipeline – in locations such as Pilsley, Rotherham, and Bolsover – to life in a richer, more intuitive way. The site also features a brand-new section called Home Life which will be packed with editorial content, top tips from Forge experts and local knowledge from the areas in which it is building

Sam Witt, Creative Director at If Collective, said: "Forge challenged us to rethink the standard developer website and we sought to create something that felt human, useful, and design led.

“Through detailed analysis of user behaviour, we uncovered a clear decision-making journey, noting that people choose a place, then a home, then the builder. We reflected this in the site’s architecture – flipping the traditional ‘house-first’ model on its head."

"The result is a clean, editorial-style homepage that enables users to quickly explore locations, scan available homes, and understand the benefits of buying with Forge. Each house type is presented with a depth of information and visual richness rarely seen in the sector."

Andy Beattie, Managing Director at Forge New Homes, added: "We wanted a platform that did more than sell houses – we wanted to add real value for our customers. The website speaks their language and offers relevant content at every stage of their journey. It’s a huge step forward for us creatively and commercially."

The updated site positions Forge New Homes as a progressive voice in the residential market – embracing thoughtful digital design to better connect with today’s buyers. Visit it at forgenewhomes.co.uk