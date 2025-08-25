Flourishing Nostell Estate celebrates 21st anniversary with an Open Day

The award-winning Nostell Estate, near Wakefield, is hosting an Open Day on Friday September 5.

The Estate, which includes more than 40,000 sq ft of high-quality office space, 4,000 acres of farmland and over 40 residential lets, has been owned by Lord St Oswald’s family for over 350 years.

Originally developed by Lord St Oswald in 2004, the thriving business park celebrates its 21st anniversary this year. It is home to 50 diverse businesses and over 400 employees.

Estate Director Peter Molyneux explained: “We are incredibly proud of The Nostell Estate, which turns 21 this year. It is a magnificent illustration of how the Wakefield region is such a wonderful place to work.

“The present Lord St Oswald took over the running of the Nostell Estate in 1984. His vision was instrumental in successfully developing the former Estate Yard and Rear Walled Garden into prestigious office accommodation. Today, our unique business park features an eclectic mix of Scheduled Ancient Monument buildings, Grade II listed and contemporary buildings, with 24-hour access and unlimited parking plus Meridian, our very popular café run by our catering partner, Little Bakes.

“Our business park lies in the shadow of the historic Nostell Priory, whose ownership was transferred to the National Trust by the Lord St Oswald’s family in 1953. The Priory provides a stunning backdrop to our business park and its beautiful grounds are the perfect place to relax during a busy working day.”

There is currently limited space on offer at the business park, with bespoke offices from 100 sq ft to 5,500 sq ft immediately available in beautifully renovated buildings such as The Refectory, as well as an office in the stunning Rear Walled Garden.

Steven Clough, the chief executive officer of Millenium Support, moved the business to the Estate in 2022.

He explained: “Although there wasn’t an office of the size we needed, we took a small one with the promise of a move if one became available. That has happened and we are now based in the historic Brewhouse building.

“The setting is important. It is lovely with green spaces and beautiful buildings. There is a community of businesses here and people who work together and help each other out if they can. The community hub of the café and the Meridan meeting rooms mean there is a central space we can share, while the estate team are always exceptionally helpful.

“Our business is about fulfilling lives. We support people with very complex histories across Yorkshire and further afield. Being at Nostell allows us to bridge the gap of hybrid working, as well as having a base from which we can work. It is perfect.”

Meanwhile specialist loans company Evlo first moved onto the Nostell Estate in October 2021, taking a high-quality office in the Bothy before recently doubling their space in the Refectory.

Chris Pearson, Chief Financial Officer of Evlo, explained: “ For us, Nostell offers the perfect blend of beautiful surroundings, excellent estate services, and affordable office space. When we reviewed other properties in the area, we found that nowhere could match this combination of quality and value.

“The Estate team is always responsive and supportive, making day-to-day operations effortless. The picturesque setting creates a fantastic working environment, and the competitive pricing allows us to focus resources on growth. So, when the time came to expand, choosing a larger office within Nostell was an easy and natural decision; there simply wasn’t a better option.”

Peter Molyneux explained: “It gives us tremendous pleasure to see businesses like Millenium Support and Evlo expand within our business park. There are other examples where companies have scaled up, using us as incubators for their growing businesses.”

Meanwhile the dog-friendly nature of the Estate was a key reason for Susanna Wright, who offers offer adult psychotherapy sessions and consultant services to therapeutic practitioners. This can include working within nature and with animals.

She explained: “I moved to Nostell Estate in September 2021. I was looking to diversify my psychotherapy practice to offer outdoor and animal-assisted (dog) sessions. The fact that it was a dog-friendly environment with access onto the Nostell Priory parkland was ideal. As a sole practitioner I was also hoping to join a community.

“I have really valued being part of a community of friendly professionals offering networking events, the Meridian Cafe and wellbeing extras (massage, yoga). The Estate team are all very friendly and helpful and have responded positively to feedback and new ideas. Coming to work is a pleasure as it's an easy commute with free parking. The Estate grounds and parkland offer immediate access to nature which I use in my work and for my own self-care.”

The Open Day at Nostell Estate will begin at 12pm on Friday September 5, meeting first at The Bothy with light refreshments provided by our caterers Little Bakes.

For further information on the Open Day, please contact Gayle Summers at the Nostell Estate on 01924 862221 or at [email protected]