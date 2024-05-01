Fleetondemand appoints Business Development Directors to drive strategic growth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Saltaire-based business Fleetondemand, the UK’s leading provider of ground transport services and technology, has announced the appointment of two new Business Development Directors to support the firm’s continued growth strategy.

The new recruits, Luke Simpson and Shaun Ravin, will be responsible for building relationships with new clients throughout the UK, introducing them to Fleetondemand’s award-winning GT Suite ground transportation platform with fully integrated vehicle rental, taxi, private hire, and car sharing services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke brings a wealth of sales experience and joins from Novuna Vehicle Solutions, the UK’s seventh largest vehicle leasing company according to the FN50, where he served as Business Development Manager. Prior to this he held similar business development positions at Volkswagen Financial Services, Sytner Group Audi, and Huddersfield Audi.

Shaun Ravin (pictured right) and Luke Simpson.

With over 19 years of business development and account management experience, Shaun joins from LCH, a leading supplier of prestige vehicle rental services. As Business Development Manager at LCH, he played a key role in establishing and managing relationships with major corporate and SME clients over a near decade long tenure. His previous experience includes business development positions at Mercedes-Benz (Corporate, Diplomatic and Export), Hamilton Bradshaw Prime Advantage, and Foxtons.