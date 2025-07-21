Five Yorkshire businesses named 'best' by couples

Every month across the UK around 10,000 users take to Google to look for ‘wedding venues near me’, a search term which has increased by a whopping 20% in the last three months alone.

To make the search for the perfect venue as easy as possible, experts at the UK’s leading wedding planning marketplace, Hitched.co.uk have compiled a list of the top 50 wedding venues across the UK, based on the reviews of other happy newlyweds.

By looking at the number of customer reviews, Hitched Wedding Awards and number of five star ratings from previous customers on the Hitched Vendor Marketplace, the UK’s most popular venues can now be revealed..

And five Yorkshire properties have made the list.

Rogerthorpe Manor Hotel, Pontefract - 384 5-star reviews

Built over 400 years ago, Rogerthorpe Manor Hotel is steeped in history, charm and character. Set in stunning surroundings and with a selection of gorgeous function rooms to choose from, a wedding at Rogerthorpe Manor is never forgotten in a hurry! Whether it’s an elegant outdoor ceremony beneath the trees or a candlelit reception in the beautiful country house, the team at Rogerthorpe Manor Hotel can bring any vision to life.

Past couples have called their day at Rogerthorpe Manor the “best day ever”, saying the “venue speaks for itself with how stunning it is.”

The Woodman Inn, Huddersfield - 310 5-star reviews

Tucked away in a picturesque, rustic setting, The Woodman Inn blends countryside charm with relaxed elegance, creating an unforgettable backdrop for any wedding day. This four-time Hitched Award Winning venue offers flexible event spaces, stunning natural surroundings, and warm, heartfelt hospitality to make your day uniquely yours.

Previous clients have said that choosing The Woodman Inn “one of the best decisions we made”, calling the venue a “stunning backdrop for our wedding” and that their wedding day was “unforgettable”.

Bagden Hall, Huddersfield - 277 5-star reviews

With beautiful grounds and plenty of historic charm, two-time Hitched Wedding Award winning Bagden Hall is an idyllic wedding venue, complete with commanding views over the Yorkshire Pennines. From intimate gatherings to extravagant celebrations, the versatile estate can comfortably accommodate all wedding requirements and capacities.

Reviews of Bagden Hall call the venue “amazing” with attention to detail that is “top class”, and meals that are “exceptional”.

Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract - 257 5-star reviews

This truly enchanting wedding venue dates back to 1700, is set within 20 acres of stunning gardens and grounds in the beautiful Went Valley. At Wentbridge House, your wedding will be an event you'll remember for a lifetime. Their dedicated team has created a setting that is at once elegant, unique, and relaxing.

Past couples have said their day at Wentbridge House “couldn’t have been better” and that the venue was the “perfect choice”, calling the staff “fantastic” for “going above and beyond” on their wedding day.

The Mansion, Roundhay - 206 5-star reviews

This historic site has several event spaces for couples to choose from to ensure they have the wedding of their dreams. At The Mansion, the big day can begin with guests gathering at the private entrance, with photos and cocktails on the private terrace area with views of Roundhay Park.

Previous clients have called The Mansion “beautiful” with an “amazing atmosphere”, with guests feeding back that the “day was perfect” and “the food fantastic”.

Leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched, Zoe Burke, says: “Finding the perfect wedding venue is one of the biggest - and most exciting! - parts of planning a wedding. There are so many options out there, but one of the best and most foolproof ways to help you narrow down your venue choice is by reading reviews.

“We’ve got almost 30,000 wedding vendors listed on Hitched, but these are just some of the venues that couples consistently rate the most highly, to guarantee we’re truly showcasing the best in the UK. These places won’t just look good in your photos - they’ll deliver an unforgettable experience for you and your guests.

“Any couple looking to find the wedding venue of their dreams should use this list as their starting point!”