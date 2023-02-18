Leeds has already welcomed some exciting new arrivals to the city this year.
From a luxury men’s hairdresser to a new cafe and bar, here are five new openings you have to try – and four more on the way.
2. Kidson
Luxury men's hairdressers Kidson opened a new salon in Chapel Allerton in January. The men’s hairdressing group offers a luxury salon experience for men, stepping away from the traditional barber shop ’10 minute visit’, and says it is dedicated to raising the standards in barbering. The new salon in Gledhow Valley Road has been fitted out with opulent décor, stylish seating and even boasts a bar for customers to enjoy a drink before and during their appointment.
3. MyMakan
New Malaysian restaurant MyMakan opened in Horsforth this month, taking over the former Kuala Lumpur Restaurant in Town Street. MyMakan, which translates to ‘a place to eat’, serves 100% halal food with more than 40 Malaysian dishes to choose from.
4. Residence 74
Residence 74 opened a new cafe and cocktail bar in North Lane, Headingley, this week. The menu includes the cafe’s signature Full English, with veggie, vegan and gluten free options available, as well as a dinner menu and bottomless brunch.
