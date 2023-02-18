2 . Kidson

Luxury men's hairdressers Kidson opened a new salon in Chapel Allerton in January. The men’s hairdressing group offers a luxury salon experience for men, stepping away from the traditional barber shop ’10 minute visit’, and says it is dedicated to raising the standards in barbering. The new salon in Gledhow Valley Road has been fitted out with opulent décor, stylish seating and even boasts a bar for customers to enjoy a drink before and during their appointment.

Photo: Kidson