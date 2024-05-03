First Response Group clinches inaugural top Security and Safety Entrepreneurial Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Health and Safety Event at the NEC hosted a presentation ceremony announcing the winners on Tuesday 30th April. The SSEAs are for entrepreneurs, start-ups and established businesses who focus on security and safety, protecting people and organisations.

Entrants are required to meet strict criteria on innovation and adaptability, customer focus and value proposition, leadership and culture, and social impact and sustainability. The awards are supported by key industry associations and groups including the Banks Foundation, British Security Industry Association (BSIA) and Skills for Security.

This award is the latest in the bag of wins for FRG, which recently took home the top Outstanding Security Performance Award (OSPA) in February 2024 and scooped two awards at the Security & Fire Excellence Awards in December 2023.

CEO Simon Alderson, with founders Jamal Tahlil and Edgar Chibaka

Simon Alderson, CEO of First Response Group said: “FRG has a people first mentality, and it is all thanks to our founders Edgar and Jamal, who have instilled a collaborative culture within the organisation since it began 17 years ago. This award is testament to the entrepreneurial spirit they have shown, and which our colleagues have embraced over the years, with a special focus on building growth through people.”