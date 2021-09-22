First look at the new exotic-themed restaurant in the Queens Hotel Leeds

Table top decorations.

Situated in the 80-year-old Leeds hotel, developer Living Ventures said it had sought to create a venue reminiscent of the iconic Raffles Hotel in Singapore.

A spokesperson said that the hotel was "paying homage to The Queens Hotel’s rich heritage" and added the Grand Pacific restaurant and bar is a "21st-century reincarnation of golden-age opulence".

The all-day restaurant and bar opened this summer as part of the Grade II hotel’s £16 million refurbishment. .

The Chandelier

Featuring a 15 foot bespoke chandelier, it also features a 40 seat bar area, illuminated by a grand palm tree light fixture and looks through to the main restaurant area.

A spokesperson added: "Decorative tabletop lamps were added to create warm pockets of light, creating a low-level 1920s-style ambience.

"Decorative details such as ornamental pineapples, crystal light fixtures, and ornate, gilded gold mirrors were added to accentuate the lavish and eclectic style."

Paul Moran, Living Ventures’ Managing Director, said: “Grand Pacific epitomises timeless, classic luxury. The interior design needed to reflect its sumptuous yet relaxed atmosphere - fusing tropical elegance with golden twenties splendour. It was a pleasure to bring this space to life as one of Leeds’ finest restaurants.”