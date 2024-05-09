Nike Rise welcomed the first customers to its Trinity Leeds shop today (Thursday May 9), after taking over a 10,000 square foot unit on the shopping centre’s ground floor.
As well as collections for men, women and children, the shop has innovative digital services including a digitally-powered Footwear Fastlane, which shares technical information and stories about shoes.
Take a look around the new store.
The Nike Rise team at the ribbon cutting of the new store at Trinity Leeds, including manager Christopher Young (L) and assistant manager Megan Freeborn Photo: Trinity Leeds
The Nike Rise store opened its doors on Thursday May 9 Photo: Trinity Leeds
The shop has taken over a prime location on the ground floor of the shopping centre, formerly Victoria's Secret
The state-of-the-art shop includes a digitally-powered Footwear Fastlane, which shares footwear product stories, benefits and technical information
The 10,000 square foot shop stocks styles for men, women and kids
An official opening celebration will be held later this month on Saturday May 25
