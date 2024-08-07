FCA Leeds: 100 new roles introduced as financial regulatory body expands city centre office

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will increase the floor space of its Queen Street office by nearly 5,000 square feet.

The refurbishment project, which will see the property expand by an additional 35 per cent, will begin late summer while the space will open in autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The FCA has announced the expansion of its Leeds city centre office with the creation of 100 new jobs. | NW stock

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive at the FCA, said: “We have really benefited from having a base in Leeds – both in the breadth of talent that has joined the FCA and the different perspective our Leeds colleagues bring to the full breadth of our work.

“This further expansion is testament to the success of our Leeds office and the warm welcome we have received.”

Tracy Brabin, mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “West Yorkshire is going from strength to strength as the largest financial services centre in England outside London.

“Hot on the heels of the Bank of England’s expansion in Leeds, I’m thrilled to welcome this new commitment from the Financial Conduct Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a fantastic vote of confidence in our region as we work to drive economic growth in a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire that works for all.”

The FCA first opened its office in September 2022 and currently employs almost 240 staff in the city.