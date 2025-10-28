Farsley espresso bar and deli calls on honesty of customers after unexpected freebie

A espresso bar and deli in a west Leeds village are calling on the honesty of customers who have enjoyed an unexpected freebie.

CAF on Old Road in Farsley have taken to social media to ask customers who visited over the weekend to check their bank account.

A post on their facebook page reads: “If you visited CAF over the weekend, we kindly ask you to check your bank account to confirm whether your payment has gone through.

“Due to a till error, some transactions may not have been processed correctly, and you might find that you haven’t been charged.

“If this applies to you, please get in touch with us - we’d really appreciate your help in sorting it out.

“Thank you so much for your honesty and support.”

CAF Farsley opened in November 2023 and was a “dream” of owners Danny and Dee Ahmed who purchased former Chinese takeaway, Yuk House, in 2022..