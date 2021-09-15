Farsley Co-Op store set to be renovated after council grants planning permission

Plans submitted by the company in May included installation of new windows and replacement fire escape doors.

The store is also set to be refurbished with the boarding up of rear windows, replacement internal and external lighting and re-slating of the pitched roof to the rear.

A planning officer from the council commented in their report: "The proposals seek consent for the installation of new aluminium glazed windows and frames to the front and side elevations of the existing store.

Co-Op Farsley

"Whilst modern and contemporary in appearance the new windows would be similar to that of those installed within the existing elevations, forming an upgrade and improvement to the façade of the store.

"Whilst these elements are modern it is considered they sit comfortably within the existing building which has been the subject of various previously approved shop front upgrades and changes. It is not considered the modern windows, upgrade to the existing fascia’s and repainting of the existing shop front is detrimental to the Farsley Conservation Area.

"The store sits within a wholly commercial setting surrounded by various other commercial uses, including pubs, salons and other convenience stores thus the proposals are considered acceptable in this regard."

The report concludes: "The proposal is not considered to have a significant detrimental impact on neighbouring residential amenity or the character or appearance of the Farsley Conservation Area.