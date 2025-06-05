Farmers urged to take advantage of grant funding for new equipment now

The latest Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF) is now open and gives farmers the opportunity to invest in modern equipment and innovative technology, but applications must be submitted by midday on July 10, according to rural property consultancy, Lister Haigh.

The Lister Haigh team are already working on applications with farmers from across the North of England. The £46.7million Defra fund will cover between 40% and 50% of equipment costs, ranging from £1,000 to £25,000, across the themes of improving productivity, enhancing slurry management, and boosting animal health and welfare.

James Neilson-Clark, from Lister Haigh, explained: “The FETF is a great way for farms to boost productivity, improve sustainability and safeguard the future resilience of their business.

“Whether farmers are upgrading existing equipment or investing in something new, the grants can cover a significant portion of the costs associated with purchasing all types of farming machinery, technology and tools.

“However, navigating the process can be complex and there’s only a narrow six-week window to submit applications, so any farmers wanting to take advantage of the fund must act now. We guide farmers through the eligibility criteria and detailed documentation requirements, as well as making the submission, to maximise its chances of success.”

Earlier this year, Lister Haigh was acquired by Dacre, Son & Hartley which has a 200-year heritage and offers a comprehensive range of services from its 18 offices spanning residential sales and lettings, agricultural management, planning, and commercial investment advice. Founded in 1919, Lister Haigh has long been synonymous with the North of England’s rural property market.

Anyone wanting further information on the FETF, a full list of eligible items, or support with applications, should contact Lister Haigh’s rural team on 01423 860322 or visit www.listerhaigh.co.uk or https://defrafarming.blog.gov.uk/2025/05/07/farming-equipment-and-technology-fund-2025-guidance-now-available/