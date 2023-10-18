A pumpkin patch just a short drive from Leeds has been ranked as one of the best in the UK in new research.

Keeping kids entertained during the years’ darker months can be a challenge. But luckily, with Halloween around the corner, visiting a pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect gourds for a jack-o'lantern is a great way to spend some time together.

Toy store OutdoorToys have conducted research to find out what patches are the best in the UK. And with a total score of 6.67 out of 10, Farmer Copleys pumpkin patch in West Yorkshire comes in fourth place.

The research collected data such as entry price for adults and children, tags on TikTok and Instagram as well as annual searches, and created a total score out of ten.

Farmer Copleys has been ranked fourth best pumkpin patch in the UK.

Farmer Copleys recorded 459,500 TikTok hashtag views, 18,500 Instagram hashtags, and 215,000 searches in the past year, and charges £6 for entry for children and adults alike.

Located in Pontefract, the farm offers family events such as tractor riding, live shows, archery, vintage rides, a daily fancy dress competition and more. New for this year is also Pumpkin Nights, with live bands and more.

Topping the list of best patches in the UK is Doddington Hall in Lincolnshire, followed by Tulleys Farm in West Sussex and Garsons Farm in Surrey. Sharing a 6.67 out of ten score with Farmer Copleys are Trevaskis Farm in Cornwall, Tapnell Farm Park in Yarmouth and Maxey’s Farm Shop in Nottinghamshire.

Among the most in-demand pumpkin patches 2023 is another West Yorkshire farm, Stockeld Park in Wetherby. It saw a total of 675,210 combined TikTok and Instagram tags and 595,000 searches.