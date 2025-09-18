Fantastic Media builds on industry links to land new client

Leeds-based, full-service marketing agency Fantastic has been appointed by logistics expert, Warrior Link, adding to its growing client list.

Founded in 2021, Warrior Link is a nationwide haulage company headquartered in Sheffield, providing transport solutions including palletised freight, contract logistics, and time-sensitive deliveries.

The firm is driven by military heritage and veteran values, employing many ex-forces personnel as well as supporting the Armed Forces Covenant.

Fantastic has been appointed to propel Warrior Link’s growth across the UK via a comprehensive marketing strategy.

Warrior Link: L to R: Jordan Watling, Sales Manager at Warrior Link, Reece Newsome, Account Director at Fantastic Media, Lee Hollingworth, Managing Director of Warrior Link.

The partnership was sparked by a recommendation from Warrior Link’s long-term client JODA Freight, with whom Fantastic has worked since 2023.

The refresh of Warrior Link’s brand will begin with Fantastic’s detailed INSIGHT process, diving into the roots of the firm and its positioning within the logistics industry. The findings will dictate the brand, strategy, and chosen channels for the ongoing marketing support.

The agency’s brief also includes the design and build of a full-scale website, a suite of promotional assets spanning across paid advertising and email marketing campaigns.

Reflecting on the beginning of the partnership, Lee Hollingworth, managing director, at Warrior Link said: “With over 24 years of logistics experience behind our team, Warrior Link has built a reputation for being a solid partner for smart, flexible haulage solutions.

“We’re confident that our partnership with Fantastic Media will propel our growth even further across the UK, through an enhanced marketing plan, and a brand refresh, which reflects our commitment to consistent improvement.”

Now in its 19th year, Fantastic Media specialises in a consultancy-led approach, prioritising tailored marketing strategies over pre-determined solutions. This ensures that each client benefits from specialist marketing expertise without being steered toward a particular channel or platform.

Fantastic Media’s CEO, Andy Hobson, said: “Our INSIGHT process at Fantastic ensures we will take a deep dive into Warrior Link, analysing the sectors the firm services, its competition and current market positioning. This will put us in a strong position to provide strategic recommendations alongside the appropriate tactical activities.

“It reflects how great partnerships and connections between clients across the agency can drive future growth. We’re looking forward to working together with the team at Warrior link on a long-term basis.”