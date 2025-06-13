Fantastic continues high-flying 2025 trajectory with a trio of client wins

By Rebecca Thornhill
Contributor
Published 13th Jun 2025, 12:14 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 13:00 BST

Leeds-based full-service marketing agency, Fantastic, is ending Q2 with a trio of client wins, after a strong start to 2025.

The agency has added the largest independent British manufacturer of bi-fold hardware and bi-fold door systems, Debar, to its client roster, alongside industry-leading print and production services provider Leach Colour, and growing IT consulting firm Fluid IT.

Each company is benefitting from Fantastic Media’s flagship ‘Insight’ business strategy programme, and will see refreshed, strengthened branding, alongside the development and execution of comprehensive strategic marketing programmes.

Fantastic will also be delivering a new website for each of the clients, creating highly accessible, discoverable, online presences, which present an all-encompassing outlook on the products and services offered.

Sally Willis, Managing Director at Fantastic Media
Sally Willis, Managing Director at Fantastic Media

The agency’s approach of putting collaboration and strategy at the forefront of its work appealed to each brand, with Fantastic bringing fresh ideas forward to propel each business’s growth.

After a record-breaking 2024, Fantastic is aiming even higher this year, targeting£2.2million revenue for 2025.

Commenting on the recent client wins, managing director Sally Willis said: “We’re halfway through 2025, and pleased to be building on a strong start to the year with further client wins in Debar, Leach Colour, and Fluid IT. Our Insight programme has proven time and time again that in-depth research, detailed strategic planning and collaboration is the key to delivering tangible results for our clients.

“It’s very rewarding to drive value in our clients' businesses through everything we do, and teamwork is at the heart of that. We’re looking to bring even more businesses on board for the remainder of the year and show them the power of what fantastic marketing insight can deliver.”

