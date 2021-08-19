Famous Leeds district which played a major role in the industrial revolution to gain new lease of life

The Marshall's Mill estate in Leeds

The Round Foundry and Marshall’s Mill estate in south Leeds is receiving a boost from a programme of landscape improvements to the heritage area.

The Round Foundry was built by Matthew Murray in the 18th century and is believed to be the oldest remaining specialist engineering works in the world

Comprised a mix of historic mill buildings and contemporary spaces, the Mill and Foundry estate is today associated with independent, creative and digital businesses. The area is part of the city’s south bank and borders the new Temple district.

A spokesman said: "The improvements aim to create a more cohesive sense of identity across the sites, both preserving the area’s history as well as supporting the thriving business and community space it has now become.

"Designed by the multi-award-winning Planit IE, which specialises in improving outdoor spaces for communities, the new space will feature reclaimed Yorkshire stone, timber benches and communal seating spots, alongside new trees and green spaces. New lighting, signage and improved access routes will also create a more cohesive neighbourhood."

The planned works are due for completion in December.

Lisa Riley, events co-ordinator at The Round Foundry and Marshall’s Mill estate said: “The Mill and Foundry estate is a wonderful mix of buildings and open spaces, rooted in historic 18th century industry and now acting as a thriving modern business space.