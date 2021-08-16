Famous Central Arcade opposite Trinity Leeds shopping centre welcomes three new tenants

Carter Towler’s retail agency team has secured three new tenants for Central Arcade on Briggate in Leeds city centre. All three businesses are moving to units on the first floor of the arcade prominently located opposite the entrance to the Trinity Leeds Shopping Centre.

Carter Towler’s head of retail, Pete Bradbury, said: “After all the difficulties the retail sector has had to face in the past year and a half, it’s fantastic to see confidence in the city centre bouncing back.

“Central Arcade already has a vibrant mix of retail and leisure businesses and we are working hard to build on that. The first floor in particular is becoming quite a sought-after leisure destination and we are delighted that all of these new tenants bring complementary services.”

“There is just one unit remaining on the ground floor now, Unit 10A, which has been completely refurbished.

“With the recent upsurge in demand I’m sure it won’t be long before it’s occupied.”