Family-owned Leeds sandwich shop 'bought over glass of wine' crowned best in North

Less than eight years later, Country Crust on Scott Hall Road in Meanwood is a thriving location for busy commuters - selling tasty sandwiches & popular breakfasts as a main signature.

The family-owned business has now won the title of best sandwich shop in the North of England Prestige Awards for the second year running and following a visit from viral sensation Rate My Takeaway's Danny Malin, trade has "exploded".

Speaking to the YEP, Michelle said she has had to take on new staff post-lockdown due to the upsurge in orders.

Feature on Country Crust Sandwich Shop on Scott Hall Road, Leeds. Abigail Burns (Front) pictured with her mum Michelle and dad Jason, and Naomi Lewis in the shop. Pic: Simon Hulme

She said the award reflected the hard work of her staff and support of her customers.

Michelle, 54, said: "It has been completely crazy [since lockdown].

"We are as busy as we ever have been, our customers have been amazing."

Michelle - who previously worked in the Electrical Components Industry and is a former marketing manager - explained the split-second decision process in buying the shop seven years ago with her husband Jason, 48.

Feature on Country Crust Sandwich Shop on Scott Hall Road, Leeds. Abigail Burns pictured making sandwiches in the shop. Pic: Simon Hulme

She said: "Jason always wanted to buy a sandwich shop at some point.

"We were sat scrolling through Facebook on a Sunday night over a glass of wine and saw it come up.

"It was one of those things where everything fell into place, we had to have it.

"We knew we wanted something else in our lives and this was it."

Feature on Country Crust Sandwich Shop on Scott Hall Road, Leeds. Pic: Simon Hulme

Michelle and her family - including daughter Abigail, 27, who works in the shop - set about transforming the shop.

"We never have a day off", Michelle said.

"All of our staff work so hard but Jason and I are in every single day.

"There is nothing he doesn't know about food, Jason has worked within the food industry for 28 years working with all the major supermarkets and he is amazing in the kitchen."

During lockdown, Jason took the time to include all the allergen information, nutritional values & Ingredients for their shop on their website - a move welcomed by their diverse customer base.

Michelle said: "We have some customers who are blind, some who are deaf and others with disabilities.

"They can come in and know they are looked after."

Michelle said she was very proud of her family, staff and weekend workers who have come together in helping the business to thrive.

She added: "We couldn't have done this without our staff.

"The shop is completely different than the one we bought and everything has changed so much.

"We are very lucky and have the best customers."

