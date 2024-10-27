Ezrah Consulting Limited announces access to fully or partially funded training courses via CITB Employer Network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ezrah Consulting Limited is thrilled to announce that it now offers a range of fully or partially funded training courses through the CITB Employer Network. This exciting initiative aims to empower businesses with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in today’s competitive market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investing in professional training and development is crucial for maintaining a competitive edge in the construction industry. Ezrah has aligned its training programmes with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) standards and the Construction Gold standard to ensure the workforce becomes highly skilled and capable of complying with industry requirements and delivering exceptional quality.

The comprehensive training programme comprises 11 meticulously designed modules, each tailored to address key professional development and organisational growth areas. These modules include:

· Bid Writing

Ezrah aids "Work Winning" with CITB funding

· Social Value

· Equality, Diversity, Inclusion and Wellbeing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Leadership & Management (Culture & Behaviour)

· Leadership & Management (Business Acumen)

· Interview & Presentation Skills

· Social Media Management

· Building Rapport

· DISC Assessment for Resilient Team Building

· Transformational Change Programme

Through this initiative, Ezrah Consulting Limited is committed to fostering a culture of continuous learning and development. Participants will gain invaluable insights and practical skills directly applicable to their roles, enabling them to drive positive change and achieve organisational objectives.

CITB Employer Networks is an initiative set up and funded by CITB to simplify how businesses obtain support and funding for the training required to flourish.

They have two main objectives:

1. Make it easier for you to access training and funding. The training can be in anything that supports construction employers. These could be the trade skills you need right now or something you’ll need in the future - such as net zero, digital skills, or mentoring. And because the Employer Networks help organise it all, you don’t need to complete any paperwork to apply for funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. To bring together employers at a local level to inform CITB on training needs, to advise how funding should be prioritised and allocated, and to effectively use training provision to address immediate and future skills needs in their region.

Employer Networks have been piloted since July 2022 and have proven successful in helping more employers train and offer support.

“We are excited to partner with the CITB Employer Network to offer these training courses,” said Zoe Brooke, Managing Director at Ezrah Consulting Limited. “Our goal is to support businesses in enhancing their capabilities and achieving sustainable success through targeted training and development with the intention of:

Enhancing Workforce Competency: Improve the skills and knowledge of our “industry” to meet industry standards and expectations.Compliance: Ensuring all training programs align with public sector procurement routes to create resilient businesses that can prosper and remain financially buoyant. Quality Assurance: Aligning training to Construction Gold standard quality aspirations to guarantee the highest chances of winning work at the competitive tendering stages and support staff during and after delivery to increase the likelihood of repeat work and financial security.Employee Retention and Satisfaction: To foster a culture of continuous learning and professional growth to retain top talent and support them through their career journey. Businesses interested in enrolling their employees in these training courses can contact Ezrah Consulting Limited at [email protected] for more details and to determine eligibility for funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About Ezrah Consulting Limited - Ezrah Consulting Limited is a dynamic multi-faceted construction sector outreach resource for clients seeking to strengthen their position in the marketplace and improve business prosperity. Their team of subject matter specialists encompasses various skills to support business operations, enhancing performance and profitability.

The "Performance" aspect of the business has expanded significantly, positioning Ezrah as a top provider of training and development services. The company is committed to assisting businesses and individuals in reaching their full potential. With an emphasis on innovation and excellence, Ezrah Consulting Limited offers high-quality training programmes tailored to meet the changing needs of today's workforce.

Media Contact: Zoe Brooke, Managing Director, Ezrah Consulting Limited.

For additional information, please visit www.ezrah.co.uk