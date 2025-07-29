EY strengthens Yorkshire business with new partner appointments
Sophie Davies has been promoted to Partner in EY’s Tax team after 13 years with the firm. Sophie has worked with a diverse variety of clients across the region and globally, and her EY career has also included a secondment in India. Sophie will continue to specialise in tax accounting following her promotion to Partner.
Emma Harris has been promoted to Partner in EY’s Corporate Tax team. Since joining EY in 2012, Emma has worked across a broad range of tax specialisms, supporting businesses in navigating complex tax regulations and managing their tax obligations. Emma specialises in advising large, multinational groups with a focus on compliance and reporting.
Kate Jarman, EY’s Leeds Office Managing Partner, said: “The appointment of two new Partners reflects the ongoing investment in our regional business in Leeds, as we continue to strengthen the services we provide to our clients.
"Emma and Sophie are assets to our business and it’s fantastic to see their hard work, dedication and achievements recognised through these well-deserved promotions. I would like to congratulate them both and I look forward to seeing what they continue to achieve following their promotions.”