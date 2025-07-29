EY strengthens Yorkshire business with new partner appointments

EY has appointed two new Partners in its Leeds office, as the firm continues to invest in top talent to meet client demand and support the growth of the business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Davies has been promoted to Partner in EY’s Tax team after 13 years with the firm. Sophie has worked with a diverse variety of clients across the region and globally, and her EY career has also included a secondment in India. Sophie will continue to specialise in tax accounting following her promotion to Partner.

Emma Harris has been promoted to Partner in EY’s Corporate Tax team. Since joining EY in 2012, Emma has worked across a broad range of tax specialisms, supporting businesses in navigating complex tax regulations and managing their tax obligations. Emma specialises in advising large, multinational groups with a focus on compliance and reporting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Jarman, EY’s Leeds Office Managing Partner, said: “The appointment of two new Partners reflects the ongoing investment in our regional business in Leeds, as we continue to strengthen the services we provide to our clients.

Kate Jarman, EY's Leeds Office Managing Partner

"Emma and Sophie are assets to our business and it’s fantastic to see their hard work, dedication and achievements recognised through these well-deserved promotions. I would like to congratulate them both and I look forward to seeing what they continue to achieve following their promotions.”