EY North teams advise on deals worth almost £1bn in first half of 2025

EY teams in the North of England based across the firm’s Manchester and Leeds offices acted on 10 transactions worth a total of almost £1bn in the first half of 2025.

EY in the North advised technology company, Telent on its sale to infrastructure services provider M Group.

In another technology deal, EY also provided financial, taxation and technology vendor due diligence for software company, Continia on its investment from private equity firm, VIA Equity.

Within the business services sector, EY provided a host of services on the sale of IMS Euro Group to private equity firm, Elysian Capital. IMS Euro, a fast-growing non-pharmaceutical medical consumables business, was advised by EY’s Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A), debt, strategy and tax teams on the transaction.

EY’s North M&A team also led the sale of Adare SEC, a specialist printing business, to Mail Metrics Limited.

EY’s Transaction Diligence team advised home delivery and warehousing company, ArrowXL on its sale to transport and logistics business, Jacky Perrenot.

EY also supported agriculture manufacturing company Carr’s Group PLC on the sale of its engineering division to safety products provider, Cadre Holdings.

There was further deals activity in the industrials sector, as EY provided buyside financial and taxation due diligence for personal protection manufacturer and provider of sustainable safety solutions, Globus Group, on its acquisition of Global Glove & Safety Manufacturing Inc.

Mark Clephan, UK Corporate Finance Leader and North M&A Partner at EY, said: “Despite a range of complex headwinds, including global trade market volatility and economic uncertainty, it’s encouraging to see businesses continued to drive forward with strategic deals activity throughout the first half of 2025. Following a challenging period for the UK deals market over the last year or two, we are delighted that our dedicated team of experts in the North of England have supported our clients with a diverse range of transactions so far this year.

“Although the UK’s economic outlook remains relatively subdued, our deals pipeline is strong, and we look forward with optimism to continuing to collaborate with clients as they explore opportunities for mergers, acquisitions, investments, divestments and more across the remainder of the year. The technology, industrials and business services sectors saw some particularly significant activity during the opening months of 2025 – a trend that we expect to continue - and we are well-positioned to continue supporting deals in these markets and beyond going forward.”

EY’s North team also provided financial and taxation vendor due diligence for GEV Wind Power which was bought by sector-focused investor, Certek.

EY in the North also provided sell-side advice to FES International - a provider of fluid transfer solutions to the offshore oil, gas and renewables industries - on their sale to precision engineering group Hunting PLC.