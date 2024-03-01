Experienced York financial planner joins North East financial firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Established in 1986, the firm provides a full suite of holistic financial planning services to private individuals, corporate businesses and professional practices.

After graduating from York University in 1999, Asif spent the next ten years working in advertising sales before developing a passion for finance, which led him to begin his journey of becoming a qualified charted financial planner.

With a desire to try something new, Asif decided to put his economics degree to good use, and has since taken on various voluntary roles, which included him serving as president of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) in York for two years. Asif is currently vice president.

Asif Sadullah

During his professional development, Asif, who is also a fellow of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) – the highest level of qualification awarded in the industry, has developed a wealth of knowledge and expertise in areas such as retirement planning, pensions, and tax planning, whist also adding several prestigious qualifications to his name. This includes his Resolution Accreditation in Financial Planning in Divorce – a qualification held by few financial planners.

Asif, originally from London, is now an honorary northerner after his move to York in 2002, where he will continue to service many of his clients.

Karl Pemberton, managing director at Active Chartered Financial Planners said: “Asif’s appointment represents a pivotal moment for Active Chartered Financial Planners as we continue to build our team, geographical reach and enhance our capabilities.

"Asif brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise that will undoubtedly bolster our service offerings and further solidify our commitment to providing top-tier financial planning solutions for our clients across the North."