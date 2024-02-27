Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Every Victoria Leeds job opening including Ted Baker and Harvey Nichols

New job openings have become available at Victoria Leeds this week.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 27th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT
Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more, with many employers looking for an influx of new staff as the busy festive period approaches.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Ted Baker and Harvey Nichols. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Ted Baker and Harvey Nichols. Picture: James HardistyExciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Ted Baker and Harvey Nichols. Picture: James Hardisty
Zigsaw - Sales Supervisor

Contract: 8 Hours Part-Time

As Sales Supervisor you will be engaging with customers in a warm and personal way that ensures they receive the best in store experience and that their individual style needs are met.

Snug - Retail Associate

Contract: 32 Hours Part-Time

Responsibilities include providing an exceptional 5-star customer service to all visitors and keeping up to date with all promotions and stock availability.

Ted Baker - Supervisor

Contract: Full-Time

Demonstrate and be responsible for ensuring the team deliver Ted’s standard of customer service with enthusiasm and consistency in all of Teds Trading channels.

Pour Moi - Assistant

Contract: 20 Hours Part-Time

The successful candidate's role will include helping customers find the perfect fitting product for their size and needs, and recommending the best styles that fit and flatter them.

Phase Eight – Store Manager

Contract: Full-Time

This is a great role for someone who can energise and influence the team to maximise their own potential and that of the store.

Ace & Tate – Assistant Store Manager

Contract: Full-Time

Responsibilities include supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.

Harvey Nichols – Macaron Boutique Assistant

Contract: £9.50-£11.50 per hour

Somebody who is able to provide exceptional customer service to all customers, assisting them in selecting their products and packaging them carefully, whilst engaging confidently and being a superb ambassador for Edible Art Patisserie.

Harvey Nichols – Makeup & Fragrance Expert

Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent

Candidates will be required to work as part of the team to deliver the tom ford service and help attract and retain customers through a unique brand experience.

