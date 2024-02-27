Every Victoria Leeds job opening including Ted Baker and Harvey Nichols

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Victoria Leeds is a luxurious shopping centre in Leeds filled with the best clothing brands, restaurants, bars and more, with many employers looking for an influx of new staff as the busy festive period approaches.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Ted Baker and Harvey Nichols. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student after a part-time job.

Exciting opportunities currently on offer include working at Ted Baker and Harvey Nichols. Picture: James Hardisty

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contract: 8 Hours Part-Time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Sales Supervisor you will be engaging with customers in a warm and personal way that ensures they receive the best in store experience and that their individual style needs are met.

Contract: 32 Hours Part-Time

Responsibilities include providing an exceptional 5-star customer service to all visitors and keeping up to date with all promotions and stock availability.

Contract: Full-Time

Demonstrate and be responsible for ensuring the team deliver Ted’s standard of customer service with enthusiasm and consistency in all of Teds Trading channels.

Contract: 20 Hours Part-Time

The successful candidate's role will include helping customers find the perfect fitting product for their size and needs, and recommending the best styles that fit and flatter them.

Contract: Full-Time

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a great role for someone who can energise and influence the team to maximise their own potential and that of the store.

Contract: Full-Time

Responsibilities include supporting the store manager with day to day management in store and training a dedicated team to deliver high level customer service.

Contract: £9.50-£11.50 per hour

Somebody who is able to provide exceptional customer service to all customers, assisting them in selecting their products and packaging them carefully, whilst engaging confidently and being a superb ambassador for Edible Art Patisserie.

Contract: 22.5 Hours over 3 days / Permanent