Other exciting opportunities include working as a guest services supervisor. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start to 2023 or a student looking for a part time job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The successful Branch Manager is expected to have a track record of demonstrating clear leadership to develop a passionate and dedicated high-performing team who will “provide world class luxury shopping experiences to clients.”

Other exciting opportunities include working as a guest services supervisor. Picture: Tony Johnson

Candidates are expected to be passionate leaders who will naturally bring core values and create a positive culture in their store; they’ll create a respectful, caring and trusting environment.

Store manager’s require a positive attitude, great customer service and sales skills.

The job description details that “fashion retail experience, computer literacy, flexibility and enthusiasm for our brands" are helpful too.

ADHOC are on the lookout for passionate, social and driven individuals to join their selective network of store managers and sales associates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These roles are ideal for someone looking for part time casual work with the prospect of building into a more permanent role.

Moss are looking for someone who will be a true Brand Ambassador who will be able to interact easily with a broad range of customers.

The Team Leader will be responsible for for opening and closing the store in the absence of management and cashier balancing at the end of the day, ensuring correct procedures are followed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a Keyholder at Levi’s you will have the opportunity to "work in an environment where change and ideas are celebrated.”

Successful candidates will be expected to deliver the highest level of customer service through team work and living brand values. While also supporting the Store Management team with daily tasks and store duties.

Trinity Leeds – Guest Services Supervisor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The supervisor will be responsible for the supervision and day to day management of the Guest Services departments. Ensuring standards are maintained.