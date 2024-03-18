Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire.

Exciting employment opportunities include working in airport security or in air traffic control.

Exciting employment opportunities include working in airport security or in air traffic control.

Contract: Permanent - 39 hours per week

The Air Traffic Engineer is accountable to the Senior Air Traffic Engineer for the maintenance and repair of navigational, communication and meteorological safety related equipment associated with Air Traffic operations at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Contract: Permanent - 39 hours per week

This position is responsible for developing and implementing internal communication strategies to engage employees, enhance organisational culture, and ensure that key messages are effectively disseminated throughout the airport community.

Contract: £24,000 to £26,000

Reporting to the Health & Safety Manager, the successful candidate will play a key role in assisting with the day to day coordination of all aspects of health and safety management.

Contract: Full-Time

Job responsibilities include the initiation of emergency procedures and reporting action in accordance with MATS Parts 1 & 2 and Emergency Orders and the reporting of safety incidents in accordance with the established procedures.

Contract: Part-Time/Full-Time - £11.10 per hour / £23,150.16 per year

To prepare you for taking on the role, you will undergo a four-week training period. Once qualified responsibilities will include carrying out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, as well as carrying out full and effective searches of people and vehicles.

Contract: £32,000 - £33,000 per year

As a Systems Support Analyst you will be responsible for providing a high level of support and maintenance of the airport systems and infrastructure. This individual will be an integral part of the IS Department reporting directly to the Information Systems Manager to help improve the support of airport systems.

Contract: Full-Time