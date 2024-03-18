Every new Leeds Bradford Airport job opening including air traffic control and airport security
Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire.
Exciting employment opportunities include working in airport security or in air traffic control.
Contract: Permanent - 39 hours per week
The Air Traffic Engineer is accountable to the Senior Air Traffic Engineer for the maintenance and repair of navigational, communication and meteorological safety related equipment associated with Air Traffic operations at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Contract: Permanent - 39 hours per week
This position is responsible for developing and implementing internal communication strategies to engage employees, enhance organisational culture, and ensure that key messages are effectively disseminated throughout the airport community.
Contract: £24,000 to £26,000
Reporting to the Health & Safety Manager, the successful candidate will play a key role in assisting with the day to day coordination of all aspects of health and safety management.
Contract: Full-Time
Job responsibilities include the initiation of emergency procedures and reporting action in accordance with MATS Parts 1 & 2 and Emergency Orders and the reporting of safety incidents in accordance with the established procedures.
Contract: Part-Time/Full-Time - £11.10 per hour / £23,150.16 per year
To prepare you for taking on the role, you will undergo a four-week training period. Once qualified responsibilities will include carrying out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, as well as carrying out full and effective searches of people and vehicles.
Contract: £32,000 - £33,000 per year
As a Systems Support Analyst you will be responsible for providing a high level of support and maintenance of the airport systems and infrastructure. This individual will be an integral part of the IS Department reporting directly to the Information Systems Manager to help improve the support of airport systems.
Contract: Full-Time
Roles include operation of the Safety Management System within the airside environment, including risk assessment and audit of own and third party areas, processes and equipment to ensure compliance with the Airport Compliance Monitoring Scheme (ACOMS).
