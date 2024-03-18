Every new Leeds Bradford Airport job opening including air traffic control and airport security

A number of new job openings have become available at Leeds Bradford Airport this week.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 18th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire.

Exciting employment opportunities include working in airport security or in air traffic control.

Exciting employment opportunities include working in airport security or in air traffic control. Picture: Tony JohnsonExciting employment opportunities include working in airport security or in air traffic control. Picture: Tony Johnson
Exciting employment opportunities include working in airport security or in air traffic control. Picture: Tony Johnson

Air Traffic Engineer

Contract: Permanent - 39 hours per week

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Air Traffic Engineer is accountable to the Senior Air Traffic Engineer for the maintenance and repair of navigational, communication and meteorological safety related equipment associated with Air Traffic operations at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Internal Communications Manager

Contract: Permanent - 39 hours per week

This position is responsible for developing and implementing internal communication strategies to engage employees, enhance organisational culture, and ensure that key messages are effectively disseminated throughout the airport community.

Health & Safety Coordinator

Contract: £24,000 to £26,000

Reporting to the Health & Safety Manager, the successful candidate will play a key role in assisting with the day to day coordination of all aspects of health and safety management.

Air Traffic Control

Contract: Full-Time

Job responsibilities include the initiation of emergency procedures and reporting action in accordance with MATS Parts 1 & 2 and Emergency Orders and the reporting of safety incidents in accordance with the established procedures.

Aviation Security Officer

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Contract: Part-Time/Full-Time - £11.10 per hour / £23,150.16 per year

To prepare you for taking on the role, you will undergo a four-week training period. Once qualified responsibilities will include carrying out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, as well as carrying out full and effective searches of people and vehicles.

Systems Support Analyst

Contract: £32,000 - £33,000 per year

As a Systems Support Analyst you will be responsible for providing a high level of support and maintenance of the airport systems and infrastructure. This individual will be an integral part of the IS Department reporting directly to the Information Systems Manager to help improve the support of airport systems.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Airside Operations Unit Coordinator

Contract: Full-Time

Roles include operation of the Safety Management System within the airside environment, including risk assessment and audit of own and third party areas, processes and equipment to ensure compliance with the Airport Compliance Monitoring Scheme (ACOMS).

Related topics:Leeds Bradford AirportJobs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.