Every Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre job vacancy including one as a security guard
New job openings have become available at the White Rose Shopping Centre this week, including one as a security guard.
Other exciting opportunities include working at Graveleys Fish & Chips. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start to 2023.
White Rose – Security Officer
Successful applicants will be tasked with protecting customer's property, people and/or assets by providing security services in direct accordance with the sites published Assignment Instructions.
Candidates will be required to undertake additional training to ensure continuous self-development as directed by the Security Account Manager as well as be able to use technology to achieve key work objectives.
White Rose – Cleaning Team Leader
Candidates will be expected to allocate cleaning duties, manage and control the issuing and usage of cleaning materials and provide inductions and specific training on equipment, cleaning practices and use of chemicals.
The team leader will also maintain accurate staff attendance records, manage holidays and absence allocation as well as carry out weekly safety checks of all cleaning machinery.
Graveleys Fish & Chips – Counter Staff
The popular chippy is looking for part-time counter staff, with previous experience.
They need a 'can-do, confident and bubbly person' who is prepared to do everything from serving fish and chips to mopping and sweeping.
River Island – Sales Advisor
Sales Advisors are described as “the key to delivering the best possible service to our customers in a responsive and fast moving environment.”
Successful applicants will be expected to be passionate and driven to provide the very best experience, whether it be on the shop floor, in the stock room or serving at the tills.
Juice Artist – Evening and weekend position
This part time position at the Juice station might make for the perfect side job for any young student.
Candidates will be responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products.
Optical Express – Patient Advisor
Optical Express describe themselves as “delivering exceptional patient care, outstanding clinical outcomes and continued investment in our people and technology.”
Candidates will be expected to build relationships with patients while ensuring regular communication both before and after treatment.