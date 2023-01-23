Every Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre job vacancy including one as a security guard

Other exciting opportunities include working at Graveleys Fish & Chips. Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start to 2023.

White Rose – Security Officer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Successful applicants will be tasked with protecting customer's property, people and/or assets by providing security services in direct accordance with the sites published Assignment Instructions.

Other exciting opportunities include working at Graveleys Fish & Chips. Picture: James Hardisty

Candidates will be required to undertake additional training to ensure continuous self-development as directed by the Security Account Manager as well as be able to use technology to achieve key work objectives.

White Rose – Cleaning Team Leader

Advertisement Hide Ad

Candidates will be expected to allocate cleaning duties, manage and control the issuing and usage of cleaning materials and provide inductions and specific training on equipment, cleaning practices and use of chemicals.

The team leader will also maintain accurate staff attendance records, manage holidays and absence allocation as well as carry out weekly safety checks of all cleaning machinery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graveleys Fish & Chips – Counter Staff

The popular chippy is looking for part-time counter staff, with previous experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They need a 'can-do, confident and bubbly person' who is prepared to do everything from serving fish and chips to mopping and sweeping.

River Island – Sales Advisor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales Advisors are described as “the key to delivering the best possible service to our customers in a responsive and fast moving environment.”

Successful applicants will be expected to be passionate and driven to provide the very best experience, whether it be on the shop floor, in the stock room or serving at the tills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Juice Artist – Evening and weekend position

This part time position at the Juice station might make for the perfect side job for any young student.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Candidates will be responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products.

Optical Express – Patient Advisor

Advertisement Hide Ad

Optical Express describe themselves as “delivering exceptional patient care, outstanding clinical outcomes and continued investment in our people and technology.”