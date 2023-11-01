Every Leeds salon to win at 2023 English Beauty Industry Awards

A number of Leeds salons took home a prize at this year's English Beauty Industry Awards.

The Yorkshire edition of the award celebrated the exceptional talent across our region at this year's ceremony held on October 22 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Hull.

The awards evening was attended by industry leaders, influencers and beauty enthusiasts to crown the best of the best in the business.

A spokesperson for the Beauty Industry Awards said: “We are thrilled to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the Yorkshire beauty industry professionals.

"This year’s awards ceremony was a testament to the dedication and hard work of the beauty community. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists who continue to raise the bar for excellence in the beauty industry.”

Here are all the salons in Leeds that won an award this year:

Beauty Team of the Year: Skin Deep Beauty Salon Skin Deep Beauty Salon on Otley Road won Beauty Team of the Year.

Luxury Spa of the Year: Oulton Hall Oulton Hall won Luxury Spa of the Year.

Day Spa of the Year: Dragonfly Skin Day Spa Dragonfly Skin Day Spa inside Briggate's Central Arcade won Day Spa of the Year.

5 Star Beauty Salon Leeds: Urban Beauty Urban Beauty in Meanwood won best 5 Star Beauty Salon Leeds

Semi Permanent Make Up Salon of the Year: Francesca Day Microblading Clinic Francesca Day Microblading Clinic on Thwaite Gate won Semi Permanent Make Up Salon of the Year.

5 Star Hair Salon Leeds: Ego Hair Studio Ego Hair Studio on Cross York Street took home the award for best 5 Star Hair Salon Leeds.