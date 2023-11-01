Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

Every Leeds salon to win at 2023 English Beauty Industry Awards

A number of Leeds salons took home a prize at this year's English Beauty Industry Awards.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 1st Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

The Yorkshire edition of the award celebrated the exceptional talent across our region at this year's ceremony held on October 22 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Hull.

The awards evening was attended by industry leaders, influencers and beauty enthusiasts to crown the best of the best in the business.

A spokesperson for the Beauty Industry Awards said: “We are thrilled to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the Yorkshire beauty industry professionals.

"This year’s awards ceremony was a testament to the dedication and hard work of the beauty community. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists who continue to raise the bar for excellence in the beauty industry.”

Here are all the salons in Leeds that won an award this year:

Skin Deep Beauty Salon on Otley Road won Beauty Team of the Year.

1. Beauty Team of the Year: Skin Deep Beauty Salon

Skin Deep Beauty Salon on Otley Road won Beauty Team of the Year. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Oulton Hall won Luxury Spa of the Year.

2. Luxury Spa of the Year: Oulton Hall

Oulton Hall won Luxury Spa of the Year. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Dragonfly Skin Day Spa inside Briggate's Central Arcade won Day Spa of the Year.

3. Day Spa of the Year: Dragonfly Skin Day Spa

Dragonfly Skin Day Spa inside Briggate's Central Arcade won Day Spa of the Year. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Urban Beauty in Meanwood won best 5 Star Beauty Salon Leeds

4. 5 Star Beauty Salon Leeds: Urban Beauty

Urban Beauty in Meanwood won best 5 Star Beauty Salon Leeds Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Francesca Day Microblading Clinic on Thwaite Gate won Semi Permanent Make Up Salon of the Year.

5. Semi Permanent Make Up Salon of the Year: Francesca Day Microblading Clinic

Francesca Day Microblading Clinic on Thwaite Gate won Semi Permanent Make Up Salon of the Year. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Ego Hair Studio on Cross York Street took home the award for best 5 Star Hair Salon Leeds.

6. 5 Star Hair Salon Leeds: Ego Hair Studio

Ego Hair Studio on Cross York Street took home the award for best 5 Star Hair Salon Leeds. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Related topics:LeedsYorkshire