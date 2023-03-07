Dozens of Leeds restaurants and takeaways had visits from food hygiene inspectors last month.

The Food Standards Agency runs the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Inspectors rate food venues on a scale of zero to five, with five representing ‘very good’ hygiene standards and zero outlining ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but gives clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards. Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Here is every Leeds restaurant and takeaway awarded a 5* food hygiene rating in February 2023.

2 . Bomba Bomba in Saw Mill Yard, Holbeck, was rated on February 11. Pictured is owner Joe McDermott. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo Sales

3 . KFC Cross Gates KFC Cross Gates, in Station Road, was rated on February 21 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Pitta Fan Pitta Fan in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, was rated on February 14 Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire Photo Sales