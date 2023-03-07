News you can trust since 1890
Every Leeds restaurant and takeaway awarded a five star food hygiene rating last month including Bomba and KFC

Dozens of Leeds restaurants and takeaways had visits from food hygiene inspectors last month.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
2 minutes ago

The Food Standards Agency runs the food hygiene rating scheme in partnership with local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Inspectors rate food venues on a scale of zero to five, with five representing ‘very good’ hygiene standards and zero outlining ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but gives clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards. Inspectors look at the handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Here is every Leeds restaurant and takeaway awarded a 5* food hygiene rating in February 2023.

Photo: Google/National World

Bomba in Saw Mill Yard, Holbeck, was rated on February 11. Pictured is owner Joe McDermott.

2. Bomba

Bomba in Saw Mill Yard, Holbeck, was rated on February 11. Pictured is owner Joe McDermott.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

KFC Cross Gates, in Station Road, was rated on February 21

3. KFC Cross Gates

KFC Cross Gates, in Station Road, was rated on February 21

Photo: Google

Pitta Fan in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, was rated on February 14

4. Pitta Fan

Pitta Fan in Roundhay Road, Oakwood, was rated on February 14

Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

