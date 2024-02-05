Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire, with many exciting employment opportunities now available.

These new openings could prove perfect for anyone looking for a fresh start in 2024.

Contract: £12 per hour/£23,300 per annum

LBA are looking for someone with strong commercial acumen, who has gained experience in a sales role, ideally within a hospitality environment. Who will understand the importance of stakeholder management in a target driven environment and will have some experience of working towards defined KPIs.

Contract: Salary £11.10 per hour/ £23,150.16 per annum

To prepare you for taking on the role, you will undergo a four-week training period. Once qualified responsibilities will include carrying out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, as well as carrying out full and effective searches of people and vehicles.

Contract: £32,000 - £33,000 per annum