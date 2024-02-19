Every Leeds Bradford Airport job opening including aviation security and duty manager
Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire, with many exciting employment opportunities now available.
These new openings could prove perfect for anyone looking for a fresh start in 2024.
Contract: £12 per hour/£23,300 per annum
Contract length: Full-Time
LBA are looking for someone with strong commercial acumen, who has gained experience in a sales role, ideally within a hospitality environment. Who will understand the importance of stakeholder management in a target driven environment and will have some experience of working towards defined KPIs.
Contract: Salary £11.10 per hour/ £23,150.16 per annum
Contract length: Full-Time and Part-Time
To prepare you for taking on the role, you will undergo a four-week training period. Once qualified responsibilities will include carrying out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, as well as carrying out full and effective searches of people and vehicles.
Contract: £32,000 - £33,000 per annum
Contract length: Full-Time
As a Systems Support Analyst you will be responsible for providing a high level of support and maintenance of the airport systems and infrastructure. This individual will be an integral part of the IS Department reporting directly to the Information Systems Manager to help improve the support of airport systems across a single airport campus, consisting of 550 staff.
Contract: £32,540 per annum
Contract length: Full-Time
The airport duty manager will be responsible for driving terminal standards and taking control of failures, (evacuations, baggage belts), ensuring each scenario is being managed and all relevant parties are informed.