Every Leeds Bradford Airport job opening including aviation security and commercial assistant
A number of jobs are available at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Exciting employment opportunities include working in security, as kitchen staff and even as a commercial assistant.
Contract: £12 per hour / £23,300 per year
The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the check-in process, ensuring all entries are recorded accurately. They will act as a ‘gatekeeper’ and control lounge capacity so that it is consistently operating at a high, but manageable, level.
Contract: £11.10 per hour / £23,150.16 per year
To prepare you for taking on the role, you will undergo a four-week training period. Once qualified responsibilities will include carrying out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, as well as carrying out full and effective searches of people and vehicles.
Contract: £32,000 - £33,000 per year
As a Systems Support Analyst you will be responsible for providing a high level of support and maintenance of the airport systems and infrastructure. This individual will be an integral part of the IS Department reporting directly to the Information Systems Manager to help improve the support of airport systems across a single airport campus, consisting of 550 staff.
Contract: Flexible hours
To ensure that the food produced is of the highest quality, managing the expectations of the guests by supporting and giving direction to the lounge team. Working with supervisors and lounge manager to manage costs and wastage, ensuring the team follow Health & Safety in the Kitchen