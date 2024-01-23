Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Exciting employment opportunities include working in security, as kitchen staff and even as a commercial assistant.

Contract: £12 per hour / £23,300 per year

The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the check-in process, ensuring all entries are recorded accurately. They will act as a ‘gatekeeper’ and control lounge capacity so that it is consistently operating at a high, but manageable, level.

A number of jobs are available at Leeds Bradford Airport. Picture: Simon Hulme

Contract: £11.10 per hour / £23,150.16 per year

To prepare you for taking on the role, you will undergo a four-week training period. Once qualified responsibilities will include carrying out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, as well as carrying out full and effective searches of people and vehicles.

Contract: £32,000 - £33,000 per year

As a Systems Support Analyst you will be responsible for providing a high level of support and maintenance of the airport systems and infrastructure. This individual will be an integral part of the IS Department reporting directly to the Information Systems Manager to help improve the support of airport systems across a single airport campus, consisting of 550 staff.

Contract: Flexible hours