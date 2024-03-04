Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Every Leeds Bradford Airport job opening including air traffic control and aviation security

A number of new jobs have become available at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 4th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Exciting employment opportunities include working in security and air traffic control.

Any of these roles could prove perfect for someone looking for a fresh start or a student looking for a part-time job.

Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Picture: James HardistyLeeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty
Air Traffic Control

Contract: Full-Time

Job responsibilities include the initiation of emergency procedures and reporting action in accordance with MATS Parts 1 & 2 and Emergency Orders and the reporting of safety incidents in accordance with the established procedures.

Aviation Security Officer

Contract: Part-Time/Full-Time - £11.10 per hour / £23,150.16 per year

To prepare you for taking on the role, you will undergo a four-week training period. Once qualified responsibilities will include carrying out full and effective searches of baggage and airport supplies, as well as carrying out full and effective searches of people and vehicles.

Systems Support Analyst - Full-Time

Contract: £32,000 - £33,000 per year

As a Systems Support Analyst you will be responsible for providing a high level of support and maintenance of the airport systems and infrastructure. This individual will be an integral part of the IS Department reporting directly to the Information Systems Manager to help improve the support of airport systems.

Airside Operations Unit Coordinator

Contract: Full-Time

Roles include operation of the Safety Management System within the airside environment, including risk assessment and audit of own and third party areas, processes and equipment to ensure compliance with the Airport Compliance Monitoring Scheme (ACOMS).

