Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of new job openings have recently become available at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire.

Exciting employment opportunities include working airfield ground lighting engineer and as a cleaner.

Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contract: 12-month fixed term/Competitive salary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: This is a very hands-on role with the individual assisting with all aspects of legal work on behalf of LBA and assisting in company secretarial matters as necessary from time to time.

Contract: 39-hours per week/Competitive salary

Description: As Airport Finance Coordinator, you'll be at the heart of our financial operations, providing essential support across various tasks including sales ledger, purchase ledger, bank reconciliations, and passenger data management.

Contract: 39-hours per week/Competitive salary

Description: As an Airfield Lighting Systems Engineer, you'll play a pivotal role in maintaining, installing, and repairing AGL lighting systems and associated controls and power supply systems.

Contract: 42-hours per week/£11.60 per hour

Description: To be part of the Cleaning Team ensuring an exceptional level of cleaning service is delivered across all areas of the airport and to ensure all aspects of cleanliness exceed our customers’ expectations at all times.

Contract: 39-hours per week/4 on 4 off + on call roster

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Description: To ensure the safe provision of Air Traffic Services and associated procedures, in compliance with regulatory and local documentation.

Contract: 42-hours per week/£11.60 per hour