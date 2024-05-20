Every Leeds Bradford Airport job opening including airfield lighting engineer and legal counsel
Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire.
Exciting employment opportunities include working airfield ground lighting engineer and as a cleaner.
Contract: 12-month fixed term/Competitive salary
Description: This is a very hands-on role with the individual assisting with all aspects of legal work on behalf of LBA and assisting in company secretarial matters as necessary from time to time.
Contract: 39-hours per week/Competitive salary
Description: As Airport Finance Coordinator, you'll be at the heart of our financial operations, providing essential support across various tasks including sales ledger, purchase ledger, bank reconciliations, and passenger data management.
Contract: 39-hours per week/Competitive salary
Description: As an Airfield Lighting Systems Engineer, you'll play a pivotal role in maintaining, installing, and repairing AGL lighting systems and associated controls and power supply systems.
Contract: 42-hours per week/£11.60 per hour
Description: To be part of the Cleaning Team ensuring an exceptional level of cleaning service is delivered across all areas of the airport and to ensure all aspects of cleanliness exceed our customers’ expectations at all times.
Contract: 39-hours per week/4 on 4 off + on call roster
Description: To ensure the safe provision of Air Traffic Services and associated procedures, in compliance with regulatory and local documentation.
Contract: 42-hours per week/£11.60 per hour
Description: The team’s responsibility is to create excellent first impressions of all customer journeys and leave all our customers with 100% satisfaction.
