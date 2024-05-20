Every Leeds Bradford Airport job opening including airfield lighting engineer and legal counsel

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 20th May 2024, 12:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A number of new job openings have recently become available at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Located around seven miles northwest of Leeds city centre in Yeadon, Leeds Bradford Airport is the largest airport in Yorkshire.

Exciting employment opportunities include working airfield ground lighting engineer and as a cleaner.

Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)
Leeds Bradford Airport. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Job: Legal Counsel

Contract: 12-month fixed term/Competitive salary

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Description: This is a very hands-on role with the individual assisting with all aspects of legal work on behalf of LBA and assisting in company secretarial matters as necessary from time to time.

Job: Finance Coordinator

Contract: 39-hours per week/Competitive salary

Description: As Airport Finance Coordinator, you'll be at the heart of our financial operations, providing essential support across various tasks including sales ledger, purchase ledger, bank reconciliations, and passenger data management.

Job: Airfield Ground Lighting Engineer

Contract: 39-hours per week/Competitive salary

Description: As an Airfield Lighting Systems Engineer, you'll play a pivotal role in maintaining, installing, and repairing AGL lighting systems and associated controls and power supply systems.

Job: Cleaner

Contract: 42-hours per week/£11.60 per hour

Description: To be part of the Cleaning Team ensuring an exceptional level of cleaning service is delivered across all areas of the airport and to ensure all aspects of cleanliness exceed our customers’ expectations at all times.

Job: Air Traffic Engineer

Contract: 39-hours per week/4 on 4 off + on call roster

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Description: To ensure the safe provision of Air Traffic Services and associated procedures, in compliance with regulatory and local documentation.

Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter

Job: Customer Experience Officer

Contract: 42-hours per week/£11.60 per hour

Description: The team’s responsibility is to create excellent first impressions of all customer journeys and leave all our customers with 100% satisfaction.

Related topics:Leeds Bradford AirportJobsLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.