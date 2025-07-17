Evans Halshaw Hyundai Leeds Named Global Dealer Group of the Year (UK)
This accolade marks a significant milestone in the store’s 20-year partnership with Hyundai Motor UK, and highlights Evans Halshaw’s continued commitment to delivering innovation, customer service excellence, and sustainable mobility solutions to customers across the region.
The Global Dealer Awards celebrate outstanding performance from Hyundai retailers based on a range of criteria including alternative-fuel vehicle sales, customer experience metrics, dealer profitability, new car sales volumes and aftersales performance. Evans Halshaw Hyundai Leeds demonstrated exceptional results across each of these categories in a highly competitive field.
Gary Armstrong, Managing Director of Evans Halshaw commented “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as Hyundai’s top-performing UK retailer. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, and our shared commitment to exceeding customer expectations at every stage of the ownership journey.”
Rob Miller, Group Vice President Multi Brand, added “Receiving this recognition from Hyundai is a significant achievement and a reflection of the high standards we set across our network. Evans
Halshaw Hyundai Leeds exemplifies our focus on operational excellence, innovation, and delivering a market-leading customer experience.”