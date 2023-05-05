Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Sign Out
Ernest Jones opening date in Leeds city centre announced as former Clarks unit taken over by jewellers

A high-street jeweller has announced the opening date of its new Leeds city centre store that was previously home to shoe shop Clarks.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 5th May 2023, 13:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:05 BST

Ernest Jones is getting ready to throw open the doors of its new unit to shoppers tomorrow (May 6), with a watch salon, a bridal section and a repairs service among the offerings. It is replacing the former Clarks branch that previously stood in the prime shopping location at 34-35 Commercial Street. It closed down last year, leaving the store in the White Rose Shopping Centre the only Clarks shop left in the city centre.

It was confirmed in August that Ernest Jones would be taking over as parent company Signet Jewelers secured permission to alter the shop frontage. The brand also has a store at 2 Commercial Street. The jewellers promised a “reimagined look” for the store with “new and renowned brands”, as specialists offer a personalised shopping service and watch experts will give advice from the new base.

Ernest Jones replaces former shoe shop Clarks in Commercial Street at the corner of Trinity Street.Ernest Jones replaces former shoe shop Clarks in Commercial Street at the corner of Trinity Street.
