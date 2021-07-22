Equipment rental specialist Vp confident about prospects as demand stays healthy

Vp's statement will be studied closely in the City.

Vp plc is a specialist rental business providing products and services to a range of markets including infrastructure, construction, house building and energy markets in the UK and overseas.

At the AGM Jeremy Pilkington, Chairman of Vp, will make the following statement: “In my chairman’s statement issued on 8 June 2021 for the year ended 31 March 2021, I commented that the market backdrop for Vp was very positive.

"I am pleased to say that the group has started the new financial year well with demand from our core markets of infrastructure, housebuilding and general construction remaining healthy. Activity levels in both our UK and International divisions are encouraging and the group is trading in line with our expectations.

"Underpinned by a strong financial position and a continued focus on innovation we are confident about prospects for the current financial year as a whole.”