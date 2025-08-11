Entries now open for The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards

The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards are now open for entry and designers, developers, estate agents, consultants are being urged to get their submissions in before the deadline of Wednesday 27th August 2025.

The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards are back for 2025, set to be held on Wednesday 8th October at New Dock Hall, Leeds. Celebrating some of the best developers, agents and projects in the region over the past 12 months, the call for entries is now open.

This year’s Residential Real Estate Award categories include: Best Large Development (over 50 units); Best Small Development (under 50 units); The Game Changer Award; Best Residential Consultancy Practice; Best Residential Developer; Best in BTR; Best Small Agent (50 employees or fewer); Best Large Agent (more than 50 employees), Best Residential Operator.

The evening will also see the return of the distinguished Yorkshires. Rising Star Award which seeks to celebrate the industry’s most promising new talent working within residential property in Yorkshire. Entrants can be traditionally trained or come from a non-property background, so long as they’re making an impact on the industry right now. Previous winners have included Mollie Sims of Richard Boothroyd Associates, Zak Green of Harron Homes and Katie Purdam of Stonebridge.

Most importantly, the awards event helps raise vital funds for the organisers, Yorkshire Children’s Charity and this is a chance for property businesses to help raise much needed money to support children in the region who are at a disadvantage due to ill health, disability or financial circumstance. This includes helping to fund the charity’s ‘Warm, Dry and Ready to Learn’ winter support campaign, which last year saw over 10,000 items of winter essentials and 6,000 Christmas presents delivered to children living in destitution across Yorkshire.

Entries can be made via this link: https://yorkshirechildrenscharity.org/yorkshire-childrens-charity/events/yorkshire-childrens-charity-events-the-yorkshires-residential-awards-categories-entries/

This year’s awards are sponsored by Gowling WLG, Edward Architects, Hampshire Trust Bank, SCP, DS Emotion and The Yorkshire Post.

Tickets for the much-loved awards event are listed at £160 per person and can be purchased via this link https://yorkshirechildrenscharity.org/yorkshire-childrens-charity/events/yorkshire-childrens-charity-events-the-yorkshires-residential-awards/