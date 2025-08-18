A Pontefract entrepreneur has been chosen as one of the stars of a major new campaign by Coca-Cola, spotlighting the invaluable role that corner shops – and the real people behind the counter - play in their local communities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bobby Singh, owner of BB Superstore and Post Office in the town , has an incredible story to tell.

It started in Pontefract in 1984, when his father opened the family’s convenience shop. When his father passed away in 1991, Bobby was just a teenager. The shop stopped being a playground and became a responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby Singh. | Third Party

Now, Bobby’s identity is woven into the fabric of Pontefract. What started as a small family shop has become a symbol of belonging - a place that broke barriers, shifted perceptions, and proved that local businesses can be powerful engines of inclusion, legacy, and love.

He is one of six business owners from across the country that will feature in the campaign, including a new portrait and docu-series shot by multi-award-winning director Ross Bolidai and National Portrait Gallery photographer Serena Brown.

The short film reveals Bobby’s story of strength and inherited responsibility. After losing his father as a teenager, Bobby stepped up to help run the family shop alongside his mother - turning it into a vital part of the local community.

As well as being the subject of his own micro-documentary, Bobby’s face will be proudly on display on Out of Home advertisement spots across Pontefract, signifying the importance of corner shops and their owners to their local communities, as Coca-Cola celebrates 125 years of being sold in Great Britain, hand-in-hand with local retailers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as corner shops play an increasingly important role in daily life despite the struggles of the high street, with over a third (34 per cent) of people across Great Britain saying their corner shop is an essential resource in their everyday life, according to research by Coca-Cola.

Almost a quarter (23 per cent) of Brits said they depend on corner shops more than any other retailer, and despite only recently being recognised as ‘key workers’, corner shop owners have been embedded at the heart of British communities for over a century.

Bobby said: “My roots are in Punjab, but my home will always be in Yorkshire. The community of Pontefract is of huge importance to myself and my family, and I’m proud to celebrate 41 years of serving it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Coca-Cola’s new campaign not only showcases the hard work and dedication of corner shop owners like myself, but shines a light on the importance of local convenience stores to their communities. I am hugely proud that our BB Nevison Superstore – founded on humble beginnings by my late father – continues to provide Pontefract with the essentials and support it needs, and will continue to do so for years to come.”

Dusan Stojankic, vice president and general manager of Great Britain & Ireland at Coca-Cola said: “We’re proud to be celebrating 125 years since Coca-Cola was first served in Great Britain, and with 97 per cent of our products sold here manufactured and bottled here, we’re invested in local communities. ‘The Bosses’ series is an ode to that, celebrating the businessmen and women ushering in a new era for the vastly underestimated corner shop. We’ll continue to champion and mentor community retailers far into the future, and hope they continue to find a sense of camaraderie through our network.”