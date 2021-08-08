Entrepreneur saves nine jobs at aluminium door specialist
A turnaround entrepreneur has bought a former family-run aluminium door and window specialist out of liquidation, saving nine jobs.
Stephen Lawler, managing director of the Calder Metal Solutions Group, bought Leeds-based Aluminium Frame Co, which was established about 40 years ago. He has changed the name to Elite Bi Folding Doors. He said: “This is a long established company with a strong orderbook and some blue chip clients.” He said the total investment will be £80,000 and he believes he can turn around the company to a £2m turnover. Mr Lawler is on a mission to create a group of about 10 companies that cover a wide range of engineering processes.
They will retain their own names under the group name of Calder Metal Solutions.
Mr Lawler has bought six companies in recent months, including firms in Leeds and Elland.
He bought Calder Metal Spinning Company, based in Brighouse, three years ago with help from the Business Enterprise Fund. The manufacturer makes components for a diverse range of industries, including heating, lighting and ventilation as well as transport.