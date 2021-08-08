Entrepreneur saves nine jobs at aluminium door specialist

Stephen Lawler, managing director of the Calder Metal Solutions Group, bought Leeds-based Aluminium Frame Co, which was established about 40 years ago. He has changed the name to Elite Bi Folding Doors. He said: “This is a long established company with a strong orderbook and some blue chip clients.” He said the total investment will be £80,000 and he believes he can turn around the company to a £2m turnover. Mr Lawler is on a mission to create a group of about 10 companies that cover a wide range of engineering processes.