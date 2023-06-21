Leeds news you can trust since 1890
English Curry Awards 2023: Every Leeds restaurant shortlisted including Dastaan, Bengal Lounge and Jinnah

The Leeds finalists of the English Curry Awards 2023 have been named.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 21st Jun 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 17:10 BST

Now in its 12th year, the annual awards celebrate the finest talents and remarkable achievements of individuals in the country’s curry industry. The shortlisted finalists were chosen by the public in recognition of those who consistently deliver outstanding culinary experiences and exceptional customer service.

The English Curry Awards 2023 finalists span a range of categories, including Curry Restaurant of the Year, Takeaway of the Year, Chef of the Year, Curry King or Queen, and many more. The awards ceremony will take place on August 14 at the Holiday Inn in Birmingham city centre, where the nation’s curry connoisseurs will gather to recognise and applaud the exceptional achievements of the curry sector.

A spokesperson for The English Curry Awards 2023 said: “The English Curry Awards promise to be a memorable event that honours the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrates the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry. We would like to wish all finalists the best of luck and we can’t wait to see you all on August 14.”

Here is every Leeds finalist.

Here is every Leeds business shortlisted in the English Curry Awards 2023

1. English Curry Awards finalists

Here is every Leeds business shortlisted in the English Curry Awards 2023

Curry Restaurant of the Year - Yorkshire and the Humber

2. Dastaan, Adel

Curry Restaurant of the Year - Yorkshire and the Humber Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Restaurant of the Year - Yorkshire and the Humber

3. Bengal Lounge, Wetherby

Restaurant of the Year - Yorkshire and the Humber Photo: Adrian Murray

Restaurant of the Year - Yorkshire and the Humber and Takeaway of the Year

4. Jinnah, Seacroft

Restaurant of the Year - Yorkshire and the Humber and Takeaway of the Year Photo: Simon Hulme

