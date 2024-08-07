Engineering consultancy continues to invest in rapid Leeds expansion with senior appointment

Specialist engineering consultancy Hexa has appointed a new director to help drive forward growth in its Leeds office, having gone from a team of one to 14 in just 18 months of trading.

Dominic Ginty joins the team with more than two decades of experience at BWB Consulting, where he rose through the ranks from a senior engineer to director, and will now be looking to make his mark with the Hexa team. His specialist sectors include education, retail and industrial projects covering up to one million square feet. Notable clients include the University of York, IKEA, the Amazon Logistics centre in Wakefield and Leeds Valley Park for Caddick Developments. Speaking about his move to Hexa, Dominic said: “After 20 years with BWB, it felt like the time was right for a new challenge and being part of a growing team with so much potential felt like a great opportunity to put my stamp on things.” Dom’s experience will help to support fellow director Matt Lomas, who was appointed earlier this year to head up Hexa Land – the new ground engineering arm of the business and Richard Osbond who established the Hexa North office. Looking further ahead, Dom will also help broaden the scope services such as pre-planning phases, involving ecology, noise and air quality. Dominic added: “I’m ready to step back into more hands on and personal project work, and really help to drive forward Hexa’s northern presence alongside Matt and Richard. By helping to expand our services, the aim is to create that one-stop-shop where clients only require a single point of contact, reducing time pressures, paperwork and offer an overall smoother process. “As well as oversight of project delivery using my more technical experience, I’ll also be taking on a business development role helping to raise our profile and explore new contacts across the region. I’m also keen to push sustainability, social value and charity support, having previously worked with Yorkshire Children’s Charity and LandAid." Director, Richard Osbond said: “It’s a great time to be welcoming Dominic into the team, having been a longstanding friend and contact within the industry as well as offering the expertise to keep growing our office in the north. “Having recently launched the Hexa rebrand, he is joining at a really exciting time for the business and I have no doubt he will be a great asset to the team. I look forward to seeing where he can build our services and support Matt Lomas with Hexa Land, as well as stepping into new areas and expanding our client network.” For more information about Hexa, please visit https://www.hexaconsulting.co.uk/