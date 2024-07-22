Energy experts reduce carbon emissions by 100 tons a year for commercial vehicle specialist

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A commercial vehicle solution provider will reduce its carbon emissions by more than 100t (tons) per year thanks to bespoke solar energy solutions provided and installed by renewable energy experts, the E-Merge Group.

The specialist renewable energy firm has teamed up with Guest Motor Group to provide complete Solar PV systems across four of its locations in Nottingham, Birmingham, Thetford and Coventry, totaling a combined energy output of 200kWP.

Guest Motor Group is a family-owned business that has been operating for more than 120 years, offering a range of services including specialising in commercial vehicles and distributing green fleets.

In 2023 the motor business committed to cutting carbon emissions across its sites, by installing a robust electric vehicle (EV) infrastructures across a number of its dealerships in the Midlands, which then needed supporting by comprehensive solar energy solutions. The solar energy technologies recommended by the E-Merge Group were provided and installed in just three days at each site.

Charlotte Ward, Co-Founder at the E-Merge Group, explains: “It’s been incredibly rewarding partnering with Guest Motor Group to help reduce its carbon emissions. At the E-Merge Group, we’re dedicated to delivering bespoke, cost-effective solutions for businesses striving to minimise their carbon footprint and move towards decarbonised methods of operation.”

Marc Haley, Co-Founder at the E-Merge Group, adds: “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to helping businesses elevate their sustainable practices and bolster their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credentials.

“The surge in demand for our services, which has been fuelled more recently thanks to the funding made available to businesses by the Government to help them invest in green technologies to increase energy efficiency or reduce carbon emissions, demonstrates the growing recognition of the importance of sustainability.”

Mike Lancashire, Operational Sales Director at Guest Motor Group, added: “We are grateful to Marc, Charlotte and Shane at The E-Merge Group for working with us to identify the best solar solution for our various sites.

“We looked at finding the most efficient number of panels to match our consumption whilst also looking at the effectiveness of energy storage to maximise the solar produced, once we agreed on the installations, the team worked quickly to install with minimal disruption to our operation, we have built a close relationship with the team at The E-Merge Group and continue to work with them to fine tune our consumption with the help of their online monitoring platform.”

To find out how your business can benefit from tailored renewable energy solutions, please visit: emerge-renewables.com