Emmerdale Studio Experience in Leeds offering students free production workshops

An education programme organised by the team at the Emmerdale Studio Experience in Leeds is offering free workshops for students.

Two extra Script to Screen taster sessions have been organised after the first sold out.

Students enjoying a production workshop at the Emmerdale Studio Experience in Leeds.

Developed in collaboration with the ITV production crew, the 3.5-hour intimate sessions have been tailored to give students aged 14 to 18 years the opportunity to gain an insight of the production process when making television at the Studio Experience on Burley Road in Leeds.

The bespoke workshop will look at the departments and structure of the teams which bring the soap to life including key roles, responsibilities and careers paths, as well as offering the opportunity to create storyboards and gain first-hand experience in using a green screen.

Each session will begin with a workshop and green screen activity, followed by a break.

This will be followed by a Studio Experience Tour and topped off with some interactive games.

Youngsters at an Emmerdale Studio Experience workshop.

Tickets to the initial workshop were snapped up within 48 hours, so due to popular demand, two additional sessions have been added for Wednesday August 21.

People can book for free at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-emmerdale-studio-experience-25694637175