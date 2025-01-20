Eddisons tops 2024 national commercial property deals table

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds-headquartered Eddisons has topped the 2024 property deals tables as the year’s most active commercial property agent across England, according to the specialist property research platform EGI Radius.

Eddisons scooped first place in the rankings, completing 804 property deals in England, covering over 3 million sq ft of space across all commercial property categories.

In Yorkshire and the Humber the firm took second place, after Carter Towler, with 167 deals and was also placed second in West Yorkshire, where it notched up 93 property transactions in 2024.

Bradford-based Eddisons associate director Matt Jennings was named as West Yorkshire’s second most active individual dealmaker, having lead 53 deals in the county. He was also the third most active property dealmaker across the Yorkshire and Humber region.

Eddisons’ Matt Jennings, one of Yorkshire’s top property dealmakers in 2024

A string of high-profile deals headed by Jennings in 2024 included the sale of the historic 36,500 sq ft Stone Hall Mill in Bradford to bed and mattress manufacturer Wow Lifestyle, enabling the firm to create new jobs and expand its product range.

Jennings and the Eddisons agency team in Bradford also acted for sliding doors manufacturer FSD in the sale of its 45,000 sq ft warehouse in the city to bakery group Regal Food Products, a move widely seen as a vote of confidence in Bradford’s economy.

Managing partner Anthony Spencer said: “The fact that Eddisons occupies the top slot in these prestigious EG Radius rankings is a great achievement in what has been, across 12 months, a challenging market.

“We are really proud that our commercial agency team, in Yorkshire and across the country, are renowned for their extensive on-the-ground local presence combined with a national reach. That’s added to our fantastic agency colleagues’ in-depth knowledge of their local markets, as well as the professional nous to power transactions through to completion.”

Eddisons employs around 500 people across a national network of more than 30 offices. A string of recent acquisitions by the firm includes that of SDL Property Auctions and Bristol-based Andrew Forbes Chartered Surveyors.