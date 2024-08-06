Eddisons makes six senior Yorkshire promotions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds-headquartered property group Eddisons has made six senior-level promotions in Yorkshire, including creating three new regional directors, across its valuations, plant and machinery, strategic advisory, insolvency and building consultancy teams.

Part of a programme of 17 promotions across the firm nationally, the move comes as Eddisons continues its aggressive growth strategy which has seen 10 acquisitions since 2015, four of which were completed in 2023. The business now employs more than 500 people across 30 offices UK wide.

In Yorkshire, Jack Hutchinson, based in Leeds, has been promoted to be the firm’s youngest regional director at 33. He joined Eddisons as a graduate surveyor and has risen rapidly through the ranks, now heading the firm’s £1.5m-turnover valuation team across Yorkshire and the North East.

Javid Patel, who heads Eddisons’ public sector team from the Leeds office, has been promoted to Yorkshire and North East regional director for the firm’s strategic advisory services. The team provides property and sustainability advice to a wide range of public sector clients after being appointed to multiple Government procurement frameworks including the Crown Commercial Services, schools buying organisation ESP, Homes England and the new NHS advisory services framework.

Javid Patel

Leeds-based Richard Temple, who joined Eddisons as a graduate in 2007, has been made regional director in the plant and machinery division. He provides technical advice and leadership, working with a range of clients including insolvency practitioners, insurers and private clients as well as providing specialist valuations.

Also in Yorkshire, Leeds-based Matt Hattersley has been promoted to director in the insolvency team, where he is involved in asset valuation and advisory, business recovery and restructuring.

Education sector specialist, Sheffield-based Jack Cooper, has been made associate director in the building consultancy team, and in the Leeds office Phoebe Bousfield has been promoted to marketing communications manager.

Eddisons managing director Anthony Spencer said: “Huge congratulations to colleagues who have received these well-deserved promotions. Eddisons is one of the fastest growing property firms in the UK and that is undoubtedly down to the excellence, expertise and passion of our people.

“We are a client-focused organisation, committed always to striving to deliver the very best service, an ethos that is shared by all our team. That’s why as an employer we believe in nurturing talent, from our thriving apprenticeship programme to helping staff at all levels to progress, and this latest round of promotions is further testament to the success of that strategy.”