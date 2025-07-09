Eddisons makes high-profile appointment to lead business sales team

Multi-disciplinary property consultancy Eddisons, which is part of Begbies Traynor Group, has appointed Matthew Brannon as a director to head its corporate business sales team, marking a significant expansion of the firm’s service offering.

Mr Brannon joins Leeds-headquartered Eddisons with an extensive industry track record and more than a decade’s experience at company sales firm KBS Corporate, where he was a director and advised on the acquisition and disposal of businesses.

In his new role he will be responsible for spearheading Eddisons’ entry into the corporate end of the business sales market, building on the success of the current business sales team and Eddisons-owned Ernest Wilson.

Ernest Wilson is a longstanding market leader in selling retail and hospitality businesses. The expansion of Eddisons’ business sales team with Mr Brannon’s appointment will enable the firm to extend its reach into the sale of larger, more complex businesses across a wide range of sectors.

Eddisons’ new business sales head, Matthew Brannon

Anthony Spencer, Eddisons managing partner, said: “This is a transformative move for Eddisons. Matthew’s appointment is a major step forward in our ambition to continue to grow the business and to broaden our capability and service an ever more diverse client base.

“Matthew’s expertise will be instrumental in developing a stand-out offering for corporate business sales.”

Mr Brannon added: “I am excited to be joining Eddisons at a pivotal moment for the firm’s growth. There is a real opportunity to leverage the reputation of Ernest Wilson as a trusted small-business sales agent and create a pathway for business owners at every stage, whether they are selling a high-street fish and chip shop or a multi-site manufacturing company. The market appetite is there and we are ready to deliver with strategic, tailored solutions.”

The business sales team operates nationally and is expected to grow rapidly over the coming months, with a focus on providing end-to-end transactional support, valuation advice and market insight for corporate clients preparing for sale.

The strategic appointment underlines Eddisons’ broader growth strategy which has included a series of acquisitions and service line expansions in recent years, positioning the firm as a full-service consultancy in the UK property and business advisory space.