Eatons expands residential property services into Yeadon

Eatons solicitors has announced the expansion of its successful property team into Yeadon and surrounding areas.

The new chapter in Eatons’ 138-year-history was marked with an opening event at its Airport West office in Yeadon, where the team celebrated the launch of the residential property division with clients, partners and mortgage specialists.

The 10-strong residential property division brings more than 10 decades of combined property expertise to help individuals and families navigate the challenging home-buying and selling process.

Newly appointed Property Lawyer Michelle Gill, who brings over 30 years of residential conveyancing expertise to the Eatons team, said the company’s move into the area meets a need for down-to-earth, friendly and reliable legal advice in an increasingly challenging property market.

“Buying and selling a house can be one of the most stressful and emotional times of our lives and it’s essential that individuals, couples and families feel in safe hands with solicitors who are on their side, working in their best interests.

“Conveyancing should be fast-paced and with homes, lives and savings at the heart of this service, communication and clarity is key. With 138 years of legal representation behind our brand, a portfolio of trusted partners and more than a century of local knowledge, we’re perfectly placed to reduce the stress of conveyancing, supporting clients here in our home town of Yeadon and across West Yorkshire.”

To further enhance the residential conveyancing experience, Eatons has introduced an app to give clients even more control and access to information. Used by 85% of clients based in the Eatons Bingley office, the app streamlines the process helping to reduce stress, increase visibility of the process and complement the traditional conveyancing service.

Attending the property launch event was Cleo Howell from Silsden-based mortgage brokers Mortgages with Hannie & Co, who said she valued the opportunity to meet even more of Eatons property sector partners.

She added: “Our team is delighted to partner with Eatons as it moves into residential conveyancing. Knowing the legal team personally means everything flows more smoothly - communication is faster and clients feel supported throughout what can be a stressful process.

“Having that local connection and direct line to Eatons means we can resolve queries quickly and keep everyone informed. We’re delighted to be working alongside such a proactive and client focused firm.”